Usher Steals Show on NBA Game’s Dance Cam

A Houston Rockets usher brought the crowd to a new level of hype during the game's "dance cam" segment.

Although the camera's recording begins on the worker, it isn't until the second cut that the seemingly shy usher begins to bust out his dance moves. Being modest, he then shoos the camera away so as to not steal the spotlight.

With nobody else able to match his level of dedication to dance, the camera quickly returns and prompts the usher to up the ante with a risky backflip that makes the crowd lose it. Who could possibly top that — especially in a crowded seating area?