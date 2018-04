St. Petersburg drivers were very much surprised when they turned out to be in the middle of an unusual road accident.

A tram with passengers on board has gone off the rails and slipped into the oncoming lane of traffic, crashing onto the pavement and nearly hitting one car. A driver passing by captured the astonishing scene on video via his dashboard camera. The incident occurred in the Nevsky district of St. Petersburg, employees of the electric vehicles service "GorElectroTrans" are working at the scene of the accident. No one has been injured as a result of the accident.