Phillipine fishermen have managed to catch a large squid, two and a half meters long in Sibutu, in the country's northern province of Tawi-Tawi.

The fishermen said they had never seen such a big squid, expressing hope they would catch more such large creatures in the future.

"This a large and young squid, its meat will be very delicious," one of the fishermen said.

The villagers rushed to look at the magnificent creature; the video shows dozens of people standing in a circle around the giant squid capturing it on film.