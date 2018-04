When you’re your own best friend and don’t even know it!

Young and full of fun, this newborn kitten is slowly learning that the world can be very confusing and sometimes spooky.

Aware of what its brothers and sisters look like, this precious puss attempts to cuddle with a familiar face, but inadvertently ends up playing a game of patty-cake. Confused by the barrier's witchcraft, the kitten even paws under the mirror to save the trapped cat. Someone get an adult!