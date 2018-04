Residents of Mar del Plata in Argentina have spent an entire day trying to help a whale swim back into the ocean after becoming stranded on a beach.

An eight-meter long humpback whale, weighing almost ten tons, was found washed up on the shore of Punta Mogotes in Mar del Plata, a resort city on Argentina's Atlantic coast. It is not clear if the whale had any problems or whether it simply became disoriented. The rescue team eventually used a tugboat to pull the animal back out into deep water.