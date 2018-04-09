Break a Leg: F1 Pilot Loses Race Over Incident With Ferrari Mechanic

Ferrari team driver Kimi Raikkonen failed to finish the Formula One race at the Bahrain GP over the pit-stop incident. When Raikkonen drove to the pit-stop, the pit crew member needed to fit a new left rear tire to the car, but as there was a problem with the removal of the old one, he was still in position and had not yet moved when Raikkonen was released back out onto the track. The mechanic suffered a fractured leg and has been taken to the hospital. Race officials have fine Ferrari 50,000 euros for an unsafe release.