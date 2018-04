The petting zoo is already ready to take the animal in, but volunteers want to try to release the squirrel back into the wild.

A cat has adopted a newborn squirrel and treated it just like another kitten from the litter in Almaty, Kazakhstan. A volunteer took the animal home, after finding it during a walk in the woods. The baby squirrel got accustomed to living among the kittens, growing up and eating together with them. In addition, the volunteers feed the squirrel every two hours through a syringe with a special mixture to provide the little one with the nutrients it needs.