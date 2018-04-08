Flawless Victory!: Watch Uncompromising Fight Between Bobcat and Rattlesnake

Residents of the US state of Arizona have witnessed a life or death battle between a bobcat and a rattlesnake on a roadside near a single-family house.

Bobcats are immune to rattlesnake poison, so even if the snake had bitten the wild cat, it would have had no effect on it. Thus, the result of battle was predestined;the wild cat gained its victory and left the battlefield with the prostrate enemy firmly held in its teeth.

"Fortunately, we were inside the car. If we were walking on foot, I would never have come closer, but just run away. The last thing I would want is to find myself engaged in the fight," a witness said.