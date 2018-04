Witnesses say that the Labrador retriever was chasing a bird when the animal suddenly jumped onto a thin sheet of ice covering a river in the Russian city of Khabarovsk, which cracked under its weight.

The animal tried to get out of the ice trap on its own, but it did not have enough strength. Its frightened owner cried for help and three passers-by rushed to rescue the dog. They crawled to the Labrador and dragged it out of the water by its front paws.