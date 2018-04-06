Free Bird: Bald Eagle Perches on Pitcher’s Shoulder During US National Anthem

“Hey, you look like you need some freedom!”

Seattle Mariners pitcher James Paxton got an unexpectedly up-close view of America when a bald eagle decided his shoulder was the perfect place to perch.

The US national bird was brought out as part of the Minnesota Twins' home opener ceremony, and while the bald eagle is trained, it's clear freedom took over this fowl.

As for the surprisingly calm pitcher, he had his own theory on why the bird decided to select him:

"I guess the eagle knew I was Canadian. I don't know. But it came for me."