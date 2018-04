Lake Baikal, which is considered to be the world's deepest lake, is covered in a thick layer of ice in winter and local thrill-seekers do not lose the opportunity to experience overwhelming emotions.

The video below shows a spectacular ice sailing race on Lake Baikal in Russia's Siberia. Iceboats, which are also called ice yachts, rapidly slide on the lake's smooth surface against the background of vast unspoiled landscapes. These guys definitely have nerves of steel.