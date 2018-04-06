Papa?: Curious Cub Gets Up Close and Personal With Golfer

Maybe the little fella wants to tee up for the next round!

In search of some playmates, a lone bear cub wandered up to a group of golfers to see what all the commotion was about.

Intrigued, but cautious, the golfer behind the camera warns his sporting buddy to not engage the bear in any kind of play due to the possibility that mama bear might be close by.

After giving the human a good once-over and sniff, the cub itself became cautious and ended up fleeing from the formerly boisterous, but now quiet, group.

Let's hope he finds hugs elsewhere!