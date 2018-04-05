Meal Off Wheels: Truck Driver’s Inattention Causes Canola Catastrophe

Of all the things that can be “turnt up,” your truck bed is definitely not one of them!

Montreal's neighboring Highway 40 was closed for nearly an hour Wednesday after an oblivious truck driver's haul struck a pedestrian overpass.

Transporting what is believed to be canola meal, the semi-truck driver was reportedly unaware of the truck bed changing positions — despite most trucks being equipped with an alert system for this very reason.

While Quebec's Ministry of Transportation reports no injuries sustained from the incident, engineers will have to dismantle a portion of the bridge as a "preventative measure."