Meal Off Wheels: Truck Driver’s Inattention Causes Canola Catastrophe

Montreal's neighboring Highway 40 was closed for nearly an hour Wednesday after an oblivious truck driver's haul struck a pedestrian overpass.
Transporting what is believed to be canola meal, the semi-truck driver was reportedly unaware of the truck bed changing positions — despite most trucks being equipped with an alert system for this very reason.
While Quebec's Ministry of Transportation reports no injuries sustained from the incident, engineers will have to dismantle a portion of the bridge as a "preventative measure."
