The fire occurred on Thursday night in a "Rich Family" toy store in Tyumen, according to the EMERCOM of Russia in the Tyumen region.

According to information from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Tyumen region, the fire covered about 3,000 square meters within the store.

Twenty-six units of special equipment and 67 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations took part in extinguishing the fire and eliminating its consequences. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties; evacuation was not required.