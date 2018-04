Russia's Federal Service for the Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-being (Rospotrebnadzor) has promised to investigate chocolate bars which allegedly ignite if temperatures are high enough.

The inspection was prompted by a video distributed on the Internet about how chocolate fires up. Rospotrebnadzor promised to conduct inspections and laboratory studies in all regions where such information originated.

Earlier, journalists of the Yekaterinburg E1 edition tried to set several chocolate bars on fire. They bought five random brands, and 4 of the 5 chocolate bars caught fire.