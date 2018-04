Egg on this good boy’s face? Nah, just on the floor.

Two months ago, Twitterites created the "egg challenge" in an effort to dispel false perceptions of golden retrievers and their nature.

Seeing as how this was created with a golden retriever's palette in mind, this poor pug was already at a disadvantage after being handed the object. Rightfully confused, the pup sauntered away in search of answers until being stopped by his human.

At least it ended up on the floor and not in its throat!