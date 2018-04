Rhino females are usually attentive and loving mothers to their calves, who are eager to care for their mothers as well, even despite the fact that a rhino calf is born without a horn.

The video below shows a baby rhinoceros bravely rushing to save its mother from veterinarians trying to fix the female rhinoceros's dislocated finger. The calf felt threatened by the humans who were in fact helping its mother, and they had to restrain the baby rhino's attacks.