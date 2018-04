A monkey's incredible adventure in Krasnodar was caught on video by eyewitnesses.

The record was published by one of the regional telegram channels.

The monkey, named Richard, escaped from a circus in Krasnodar and walked along Kalinin Street. It is unknown how the animal left the building. One thing is clear: the monkey was lucky to evade the passing cars.

Later, the employees of the entertainment center managed to catch the monkey.