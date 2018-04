According to the author of the video, sportsman and extreme lover Bogdan Korzhevsky, the most difficult part was to saw the required piece of ice loose.

Russian extreme lovers from Voronezh, Russia, have sawed off an ice floe, breaking two electric saws in the process and paddled down the river Don. Along the way, the guys decided to chill out to the max: they took a bath with hot water, rode a wake-board and even cooked a mirror carp.