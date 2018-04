The young men practice parkour across a war-torn town in Syria leaping over bombed houses and jumping through broken windows.

Parkour is among the many activities and hobbies that continue to exist despite the war in Syria. It was created in France in the 1980s as 'Art du Deplacement' and has gained enormous popularity over the years.

The tracers can be seriously harmed and members of the group have repeatedly suffered broken toes, bruises during training, especially in a seriously damaged town like Aleppo, Syria.