Watch the video of Filipinos returning to the city of Marawi, on the country's southern island, half a year after an operation to free the city from terrorists was completed.

Fierce fights between government forces and Islamist militants from two Daesh-affiliated groups escalated in the Philippine city of Marawi last May after the terrorists had seized three-fourths of the city, prompting the country's president Rodrigo Duterte to introduce martial law and launch a full-fledged military operation.

The conflict led to numerous victims, while more than 300,000 Filipinos had been displaced by the fighting in the area.