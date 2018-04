Following the trend of automating different spheres of people's everyday lives, the Russian Postal Service has made its first attempt to deliver a parcel with the use of a drone.

The attempted delivery was carried out in the city of Ulan-Ude in the Russian Republic of Buryatia. According to the plan, the drone was to deliver a two-kilogram parcel to the village of Nizhny Sayantui, some 16 kilometers away from the launch spot.

However, something went haywire and the drone crashed into the wall of a nearby house just a few seconds after it went airborne.