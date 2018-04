The Boogel Woogel-2018 Summerish Alpine Festival in Sochi, Russia is one of the most entertaining sporting events with a dozen unusual sports in the program, including an unusual way of sliding down a mountain. About 25,000 people are taking part in the festival, with 1,800 party animals who've slid down the mountain's slopes in swimsuits. Luckily for them it wasn't too cold in Sochi these days.