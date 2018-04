Watch the video of a masterful Chinese chef, demonstrating his astonishing skills by slicing a slab of meat, possibly for your future beef stroganoff.

Chinese Chef Huang Zhihai from the city of Puyang, in the northeastern province of Henan, can undoubtedly be called a master of knife and cleaver as he artfully manages a slab of meat.

To show off his exceptional skills, the chef puts a balloon on four sharp nails and slices a slab of meat while being fully blindfolded for one's main meat dish.