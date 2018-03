An environmental disaster has killed more than 2,400 animals on the outskirts of the city of Barrancabermeja in Colombia, according to RCN Radio.

A black crude spill of about 550 barrels occurred in Barrancabermeja, Colombia. The city sits near the shore of the Magdalena River and has the largest oil refinery in the country. The contamination has deprived people of food and affected their health.

Local media report that 70 families had to seek medical assistance due to health complications caused by the oil spill. The cause of the crude spill remains unknown but an investigation is underway.