At least three people had to seek medical attention after city workers failed to calculate correctly the amount of dynamite needed to break up the river's ice and prevent the flooding.

A crew of workers had to make an explosion in one of Kazakhstan's rivers after the water level became dangerously high. The workers drilled holes and detonated dynamite sticks in order to prevent future flooding; however, the consequences turned out to be grave. An explosive blast broke some windows in nearby houses, which wounded at least three people. There could have been be more injuries but many residents were at work at the time of explosion.