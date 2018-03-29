First-Person View Onboard a Motorcycle Extreme Race

In this extreme video you can see from a first person perspective how the rider rushes on a rough road riding a motorcycle. While it looks like the racer will fall, he manages to carry on in the competition.

Enduro is a type of motorsport where competitions take place on roads with different surfaces and cross-country terrain, following a set schedule for long distances over several days.

Enduro competitions emerged out of equipment testing, the so-called "endurance run" and "endurance contest." The very first motorcycle test was conducted in the US on July 4-5, 1902, en route from Boston to New York.