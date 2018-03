A trained bird was supposed to bring wedding rings to a marrying couple in England, when suddenly something went completely wrong...

In the British village of Pekforton, Cheshire, a wedding guest was attacked by a barn owl. The ceremony took place at Pekforton Castle. A trained owl flew into the room to bring wedding rings.

The bird flew to the best man and sat down on his arm, but then rose again into the air and dived into the man in the front row. He was not ready for the attack and fell to the floor. After that, the wedding went on, and the barn owl sat calmly on the table.