‘Help Me Wash My Hands’: Preoccupied Man’s Unwelcome Visitor

Busy with "paperwork," one man in Lynchburg, Virginia, was surprised to see a pair of young eyes peering at him from under the stall.

"What's your name?" asked the boy, clearly knowing some manners despite his lack of boundaries.

After learning his new bud's name, the boy began to crawl under the stall, explaining that he needs somebody to hold him and help wash his hands.

Noticing the man wouldn't help him achieve his goal of proper hygiene and would only remind him of his mom being outside, the boy decided to leave the stall through the door this time — but not without reminding the unhelpful adult that he needed to lock it from his side.