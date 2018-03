El Salvador is home to some traditions funny even to the natives. At the start of Holy Week, sinners can pay their debt to the Devil right in the streets.

The word "talcigüines" means "deviled men" in the native language Pipil/Nawat. Like many traditions in El Salvador and throughout Latin America, the holiday is a result of the mixing of Catholic and indigenous beliefs; this occurred with the arrival of the Spanish and their desire to convert the native people to Catholicism by introducing their religion in ways that would seem familiar.