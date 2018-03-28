Swiper, no Swiping! Naughty Fox Runs Off With Man’s Wallet

On the way home from the supermarket, one man spotted a cheeky fox on the street. While the human was attempting to lure the animal in for a few pets, this fox only saw dollar signs.

Probably lured in by the wallet's leather scent, the sly critter nabbed the man's billfold and made a run for it. Despite the human's quick reaction time and best predator noises while chasing the fox, he was ultimately unable to keep up with the thief.

Surprisingly, the theft victim later posted on Reddit that he was able to find his wallet the next day. No word on how many foxy fraudulent purchases were made.