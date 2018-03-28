Goalkeeper in Ethiopia Throws Ball Into Own Net, Acts Like Nothing Happened

There is so much football played all over the world, you can count on seeing something out of the ordinary almost every day. The latest gem comes from Africa.

The blooper took place during an Ethiopian Premier League contest between Welwalo Adigrat and Fasil Kenema, when Welwalo goalkeeper attempted a simple outlet, but instead threw the ball into his own net.

The best part was that he tried to act as if nothing had happened and go on with the game. The goal was the only one scored that day, giving the victory to Fasil Kenema.