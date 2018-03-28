Goalkeeper in Ethiopia Throws Ball Into Own Net, Acts Like Nothing Happened

The blooper took place during an Ethiopian Premier League contest between Welwalo Adigrat and Fasil Kenema, when Welwalo goalkeeper attempted a simple outlet, but instead threw the ball into his own net.
The best part was that he tried to act as if nothing had happened and go on with the game. The goal was the only one scored that day, giving the victory to Fasil Kenema.
Watch this surreal moment from this weekend's Ethiopian Premier League match between Welwalo Adigrat & Fasil Kenema. Welwalo goalkeeper accidentally throws the ball into his own net, scoring the only goal in the match & giving their opponents all 3 points. #Ethiopia pic.twitter.com/LnZ2KdffBz— Positively Ethiopian (@PositivelyEthio) March 26, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)