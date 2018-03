Teresa Guzman, who lost her home in the September temblors, will be the first person to benefit from the anti-earthquake structure created by the NGO Red Global MX.

A non-governmental organization, linking Mexican professionals around the world, designs and builds earthquake-resistant clay houses for people who lost their homes in the southern state of Oaxaca.

The first home is almost finished and will consist of four pyramid-shaped modules and a central five-square-meter living room, a bathroom, a kitchen and a bedroom.