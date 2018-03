The local ABC television affiliate streamed the ordeal on their Facebook page with over half million viewers tuning in. In the end, the stranded feline named Gipsy was saved by a neighbor.

A black-and-white cat remained stuck on a Phoenix power pole for a whole weekend until a neighbor used a ladder to get it down on Monday.

While the cat was trapped, the Phoenix Fire Department called ABC15 to tell the viewers they do not need to call 911 about the incident, because they had been inundated with hundreds of calls from across the country in response to the live stream.