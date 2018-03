No fingers were nibbled in the making of this video.

Friends with these Giant Standard Poodles since birth, 2-year-old Mame has grown to treat her grandma's large dogs as siblings rather than pets.

Happy to share her snacks with the pups, Mame is taken aback when one of the poodles decides to take a slice of cake without asking. A little upset, the toddler regains her composure and promptly begins to feed the other pups, too, so nobody feels left out.

Don't forget about yourself, Mame!