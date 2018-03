As the Ukrainian president was speaking at a ceremony commemorating the fallen soldiers of the country's National Guard, a flag bearer behind him kneeled and dropped the President's banner.

The video shows the soldier, who apparently wasn't feeling well, sinking to one knee and dropping the Presidential banner.

A member of the National Guard immediately took over the post while the fallen guard was attended to and taken away.

The incident is not the first of its kind: in July 2016, the country's border patrol head Victor Nazarenko passed out during a speech by Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.