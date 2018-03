An early morning motorist on a Colorado highway caught a video of a fireball he labeled as a "meteorite," streaking across the sky near the US Air Force Academy.

The footage, recorded at about 5:20 a.m. last Saturday on Interstate 25 in Gleneagle, shows a bright flash of light appear to drop toward the earth.

The driver suspected the object to be a meteorite, while the American Meteor Society reported multiple similar sightings in Colorado at the time of the video.