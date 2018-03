Budapest native Andras Arato's life changed forever around 2011 when he starred in a selection of stock photos, where he looked like he was in a constant state of discomfort, birthing countless Photoshop edits.

Eventually, a Facebook page dedicated to Harold was set up and the meme was forever cemented in social media folklore.

Turns out, Andras, or as he is better known, Harold is an avid Manchester City fan and fan-centered website Dugout.com took him to his first football game.

On his trip to Manchester he completely ignores City's crosstown rivals United and heads to the Etihad Stadium to witness one of the world's best teams in person.