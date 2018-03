UAZ has unveiled their new drop-top based on the "Patriot" off-roader late last year, and the first car went to Namibia's government to be used at official ceremonies.

The country's president Hage Geingob just used his new toy for the first time at Thumb's Oscar Norich stadium during the 28th Independence Day celebrations.

The ceremonial vehicle has two doors instead of the usual four, a stairway in the back and handles on the sides. It can be seen in the first 12 seconds of the video.