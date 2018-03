Made with the help of actor and auto-enthusiast Matt LeBlanc, the famous show's latest creation has snatched the title of the world's fastest tractor with a top speed of 87.2mph.

The Lamborghini-orange-painted monster operated by the legendary Stig, obliterated the previous record of 80.87mph, set in Finland in 2015, thanks to a 5.7-liter Chevy V8 engine and its 500bhp.

The theme of this week's show is tractors blocking up Britain.

"When you get stuck behind one, you can't go anywhere. So we're trying to speed up farming. When Lewis Hamilton retires, this is what he'll be driving," said LeBlanc according to topgear.com.