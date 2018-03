Almost two billion people in more than 180 countries took part in the environmental initiative on March 24, turning off all the lights and electric devices for an hour.

The aim of the Earth Hour is to raise awareness for environmental issues and to remind us about the rational consumption of resources.

As famous landmarks went dark all across the globe, in Moscow alone, 28.5 MW/h worth of energy was saved, which amounts to the daily consumption of an average Russian city.