Bus Driver Comforts Children After Truck Hits Special Needs School Bus

Approaching a curve in Simpsonville, South Carolina, bus driver Tammy Cummings went into emergency mode after a tractor trailer jackknifed and struck the right side of her bus before bouncing back on its own wheels.

Anticipating her windshield breaking from the collision, Cummings immediately placed her arms up to shield her face from the glass. With the bus driver's special needs training "kicking in," Cummings went to confirm that her young passengers were okay and without injury before calling authorities to request emergency vehicles and report the power lines downed in the collision.

With the children shaken up from the crash, the bus driver wasted no time attempting to get their minds off the situation by organizing a game to play as help remained en route. Cummings' reaction time and calmness in the situation (despite her own adrenaline) has parents of the children praising her as "a true hero."