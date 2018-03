A rescue operation to save the whales, some of which are still alive, has been taking place in Hamelin Bay, Australia, for three days already.

Short-finned pilot whales have been dying en masse, stranded in Hamelin Bay, Australia, with only tens of them still alive. Veterinarians and volunteers soon began to save an estimated 15 survivors, trying to move them out to sea. Scientists have not yet concluded the cause of the situation, but mass beachings, particularly involving long- and short-finned pilot whales, are not uncommon in Western Australia.