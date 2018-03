The cocktail is inspired by the flavor profile of a traditional mulled wine and is an impressive deep red color. The El Garlochi bar in Seville, Spain, offers up a great mood for the Semana Santa (Holy Week) with its signature cocktail, a Sangre de Cristo (Blood of Christ), made from grenadine, pink champagne and whiskey. Lots of people are attracted to the bar, tempted by its decorations and new flavors.