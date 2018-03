After noticing her calf disappeared in a group of lions, this mother buffalo threw caution to the wind and charged at the pride in an attempt to save what was left of her young.

Seeing the mother not backing down, all 14 big cats scurried away before they could feast on the young buffalo. With the mother now backed by three others from her herd, they all begin to lick the calf in mourning — also keeping a vigilant eye for the lions' return.