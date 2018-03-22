Caffeinated Canine: Beagle Busted for Drinking Owner's Brew

When the human’s away, the pup will disobey!

Suspicious of Henry the Beagle's love of coffee, his owner decided to set up a hidden camera to catch the culprit red-pawed.

Knowing he'll be reprimanded for lapping up the coffee in her presence, Henry patiently waits for the human to leave the room. Once the door is closed, the mischievous hound makes a beeline for the mug.

Wasting no time, Henry gets his coffee fix until he begins to hear footsteps outside the door. Feeling greedy, the beagle ultimately regretted his decision to go back for more as his owner opened the door.

Hey human, get a coffee cup with a lid!