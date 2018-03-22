Cat vs Dog: How Would Your Pet React if You Die, Guy Finds Out

The author of the YouTube channel TheMeanKitty recorded the results of his experiment on the video - he checked the cat's reaction to his sudden "death".

On the shots you can see how a man demonstratively "dies" in front of a cat named Sparta.

When he falls to the floor, the animal mews loudly, approaches him and begins to "study". The cat sniffed the man, rubbed against his hand near the wrist ("checked" the pulse), walked around from all sides, relaxed and lay down beside him.

Soon the blogger "came alive" and hugged Sparta.

The video has gained more than a million views and almost six thousand comments. Some users noted that cats are able to distinguish real death from fake.