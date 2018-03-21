Kansas Farmer Makes 300 Cows Say ‘Hi’ to SpaceX Rocket

A farmer from Kansas, Derek Klingenberg, "draw" a figure of 300 cows to greet the SpaceX rocket. He calls himself "a cow artist". He leads his channel on YouTube, where he has become famous for commercials, where he builds cows in various shapes with the help of a truck.

In his last video, Klindzhenberg forced his cows to stand up in the form of the word Hi ("Hello"). He decided to say hello to the Elon Musk rocket. "Me and my cows were delighted with Tesla's launch into outer space. And we decided to do something also cosmically cool, but in a farmer's style," he said.