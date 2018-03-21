Burglar Bumbles Into Bookstore, Can't Pick Safe's Lock, Carries it Home

The man got stuck in the doorway while he tried to rob a bookstore in Melbourne, giving a security camera a better look, before tripping down the stairs and retrieving a safe according to the Victoria Police.

It is reported that the attempted robbery occurred on March 15 after midnight, when the shopping center in which the bookstore is located was closed.

As shown in the video, filmed by hidden cameras, the thief, holding a paper cup in his hand, takes about a minute entering the store through the glass doors, which clamped his leg and backpack. Once inside, the robber goes to the lower floor, but falls while trying to jump over the escalator's handrails.

Then the attacker crashes into the door of the bookstore, before finally entering the utility room, where he fails to open the safe. After that, the thief decides to take the safe with him. The burglar disappears through the back exit of the shopping center, "barely hobbling" under the weight of the safe.