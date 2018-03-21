The Sweet Spot: Siberian Huskies Duke it Out Under Owner’s Legs

Imagine fighting for the affection of someone who’d rather drink their budget beer than acknowledge you.

Known for their neediness and pack mentality, it comes as no surprise that these Siberian huskies are in constant contention for their owner's affection. This battle, however, takes territorial disputes to a new level.

Despite the footage showing enough room for both pups under the human's legs, the husky on the left is clearly an all-or-nothing kind of canine. While both dogs put up a good fight, the coveted spot ultimately went to the more aggressive of the two.

Better luck next time!